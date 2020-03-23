Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.49% of Boise Cascade worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.69. 5,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. Boise Cascade Co has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $813.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

