Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.84 Million Stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 19,516.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,529 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of National Health Investors worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,548.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,328.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,130. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.35. National Health Investors Inc has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 76.36%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

