Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,636 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.54% of H&E Equipment Services worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HEES traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $396.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.46.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber acquired 32,205 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $349,102.20. Also, Director John Sawyer acquired 3,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HEES shares. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

