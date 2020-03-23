Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.46 Million Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 397.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,707 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.92% of Genesco worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

GCO stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,024. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.35. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

