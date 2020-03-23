Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 133.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 83,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 85,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

