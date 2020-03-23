Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,327 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 553,458 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after buying an additional 953,739 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $162,245,000 after buying an additional 827,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 813,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $63,515,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.96.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.75. 150,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $53,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,139.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $523,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $8,145,994. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

