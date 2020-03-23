Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 394,512 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 394,512 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.63% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 66,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 106,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $545.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.73.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

