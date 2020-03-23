Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of Echostar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,093,000 after buying an additional 239,180 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter worth about $4,298,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

SATS traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.33. 61,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Echostar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SATS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

