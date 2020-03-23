Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,941 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of Proofpoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,591,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 968,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,938 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 935,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 764,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.42. 6,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $251,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,927.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,014,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. First Analysis raised Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.