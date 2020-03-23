Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 469.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 107,939 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 236,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $17,948,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.69. 236,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,740,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $53.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

