Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 45,122 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,122 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Albany International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Sidoti upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.00. 6,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,811. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.