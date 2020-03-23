Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 36,713 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 12,616.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,092,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,909,000 after purchasing an additional 50,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.10. The company had a trading volume of 439,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.78. Aon PLC has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $238.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.16.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

