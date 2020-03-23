Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 280,721 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 2,026.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,721 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of Stitch Fix worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 447,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after buying an additional 69,428 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,624,219.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $896,971.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,287 shares of company stock worth $4,514,920 over the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

SFIX traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 2.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

