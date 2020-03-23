Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Raymond James

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $76.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $75.79 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,957,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,439,000 after buying an additional 331,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after acquiring an additional 695,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,404,000 after acquiring an additional 487,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,235,000 after acquiring an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.