Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Cut to GBX 175 by Analysts at Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 214.73 ($2.82).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 96.82 ($1.27) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 107.25 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 290.30 ($3.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 185.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.36.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

