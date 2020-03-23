MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $26.50 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $186.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,424 shares in the company, valued at $943,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,156 shares of company stock worth $216,768 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

