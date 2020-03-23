Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) had its target price decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $269.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. Marine Products has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $18.43.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter worth $884,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

