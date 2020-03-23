Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Manitowoc reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

MTW stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.12. 7,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $346.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at $672,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $7,498,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

