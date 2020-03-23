Man Group (LON:EMG) PT Lowered to GBX 150 at Jefferies Financial Group

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Man Group from GBX 161 ($2.12) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered Man Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.33 ($2.21).

EMG stock opened at GBX 111.30 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 152.66. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 109.05 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05.

In other news, insider Luke Ellis purchased 626,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £595,632.90 ($783,521.31).

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

