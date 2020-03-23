Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $32.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MBUU. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a market cap of $496.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.88. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 153,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

