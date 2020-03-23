Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Given Hold Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Maiden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Maiden has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $56.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Maiden had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $57.97 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Maiden by 291.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 650,720 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Maiden during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Maiden by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 225,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

