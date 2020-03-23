Magna International (NYSE:MGA) vs. Adomani (NYSE:ADOM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Magna International and Adomani, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 1 7 5 0 2.31 Adomani 0 1 0 0 2.00

Magna International presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.15%. Given Magna International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Magna International is more favorable than Adomani.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magna International and Adomani’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $39.43 billion 0.20 $1.77 billion $6.05 4.27 Adomani $12.56 million 0.52 -$5.15 million ($0.07) -1.27

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Adomani. Adomani is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magna International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Adomani shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Adomani shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Magna International has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adomani has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and Adomani’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 4.48% 16.65% 7.10% Adomani -41.02% -105.44% -43.51%

Summary

Magna International beats Adomani on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems. Its Power & Vision segment offers manual, hybrid, and dual-clutch transmissions systems; mild hybrid solutions; high voltage edrives and electrified components; chassis, glow plug control, powertrain control, and mechatronic control modules; four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and disconnect systems; thermal management and lubrication systems; transmission clutch/carrier components, precision stampings and shafts, and automated driving systems; latching systems, door modules, power closures, hinges and wireforming, and handles; interior and exterior mirrors, and actuators; and front and rear lighting, tail lamps, and other lighting products. The Seating Systems segment provides recliners, manual and power adjusters, and seat structures. Its Complete Vehicles segment offers modular solutions for system and parts, as well as complete vehicle manufacturing services. The company serves original equipment manufacturer and non-automotive customers, as well as tier 1 companies, and medium and heavy truck manufacturers. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Aurora, Canada.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

