Macquarie Lowers LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) to Neutral

LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LENDLEASE CORP/ADR stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. LENDLEASE CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.

LENDLEASE CORP/ADR Company Profile

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

