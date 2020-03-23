Macquarie Lowers LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) to Neutral

LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
LENDLEASE CORP/ADR stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. LENDLEASE CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.
LENDLEASE CORP/ADR Company Profile
