Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.06.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $165.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.16.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

