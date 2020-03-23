Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LULU. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.81.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $165.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.16. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.