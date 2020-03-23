Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 933,509 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 448,900.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

