Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 937,242 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937,242 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Denali Therapeutics worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNLI. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 740.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $78,868,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

