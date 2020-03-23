Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.45% of Scholastic worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Scholastic by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Scholastic by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHL. ValuEngine downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SCHL opened at $21.26 on Monday. Scholastic Corp has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $737.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.30. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Scholastic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

