Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 51,430 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,430 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

NYSE:AXL opened at $2.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $335.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.51. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,652.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,886.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.