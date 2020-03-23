Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 1,089,666 Shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089,666 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lovesac by 53.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lovesac by 152.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

LOVE opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. Lovesac Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 20,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $407,170.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause purchased 6,816 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $100,399.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,377.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,776 shares of company stock valued at $600,104. 54.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

