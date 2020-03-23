Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.26.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $100.15 on Monday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $87.97 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

