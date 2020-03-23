Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $6.53 Million Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,237,471 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $23.95 on Monday. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,125 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $100,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.32.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

