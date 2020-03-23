Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Fiverr International worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 384,574 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $672.28 million and a PE ratio of -18.38. Fiverr International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Fiverr International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.