Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375,531 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

HCSG stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.