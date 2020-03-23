Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 79,980 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,672,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,212 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,264,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,483,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

