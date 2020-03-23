Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,432 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.45% of Funko worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Funko by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Funko by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Funko by 6.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Funko by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.48. Funko Inc has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.75 million. Funko had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.47%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Funko Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

