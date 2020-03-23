Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,390 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $753,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $2,457,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 113.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $54.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

