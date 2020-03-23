Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Federated Investors stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. Federated Investors Inc has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $36.91.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.