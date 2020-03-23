Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 54 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 14.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,449,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Illumina by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $148,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.47.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $242.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.86. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

