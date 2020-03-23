Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 118.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $119,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $35.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $89.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

