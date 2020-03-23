Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 971.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,164,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,864 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 871,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,077,000 after buying an additional 845,674 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,474,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after buying an additional 610,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,447,000 after purchasing an additional 344,789 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $89.15 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

