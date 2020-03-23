Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

NYSE MO opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

