Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.30% of Vectrus worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after purchasing an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vectrus by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 227,298 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Vectrus by 653.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 124,190 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 140,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 123,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

VEC stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Vectrus Inc has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $371.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $127,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

