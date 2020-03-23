Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 72,576 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,576 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Digi International were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGII. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Digi International by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Digi International by 28,585.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 42,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.74. 3,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,662. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $223.61 million, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.37 million. Digi International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. First Analysis reduced their price objective on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Digi International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

