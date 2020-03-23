Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 54,983 Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,983 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.32% of AdvanSix worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 35,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AdvanSix by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASIX traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $11.89. 4,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,903. AdvanSix Inc has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $359.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $494,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,652.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Willem L. Blindenbach purchased 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,308.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,018.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 63,295 shares of company stock valued at $816,555. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

