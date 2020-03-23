Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.39% of Haynes International worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.81. 2,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $224.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Haynes International’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.82%.

In related news, Director Robert Getz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $671,357.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

