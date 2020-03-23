Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 1,661.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 669,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,572 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $12,781,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in GrafTech International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 292,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of EAF traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,006. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. GrafTech International Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

