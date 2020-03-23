Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases New Position in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 231,478 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.41% of Skyline as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after buying an additional 625,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Skyline by 1,322.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 235,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Skyline by 2,056.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 112,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyline by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline by 43.8% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 339,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 103,425 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,935. Skyline Co. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. Skyline’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $317,056.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,802.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $3,457,287.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

