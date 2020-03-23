Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,076 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.32.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 945,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,109,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

