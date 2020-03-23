Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $8.27 Million Stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.70% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 297,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BATRK. TheStreet cut Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,718. The firm has a market cap of $638.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.85. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

